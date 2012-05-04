Adam YauchBorn 5 August 1964. Died 4 May 2012
Adam Yauch
1964-08-05
Adam Yauch Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Nathaniel Yauch (pronounced; August 5, 1964 – May 4, 2012) was an American rapper, singer, musician, songwriter, director and film distributor. He was best known as a founding member of the hip hop group Beastie Boys. He was frequently known by his stage name, MCA, and sometimes worked under the pseudonym Nathanial Hörnblowér.
Yauch founded Oscilloscope Laboratories, an independent film production and distribution company based in New York City. As a Buddhist, he was involved in the Tibetan independence movement and organized the Tibetan Freedom Concert.
