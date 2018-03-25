Test Dept.Formed 1981
Test Dept.
1981
Test Dept. Biography
Test Dept, sometimes credited as Test Department or Test Dept. is an industrial music group from London, that was one of the most important and influential early industrial music acts. Their approach was marked by the use of "found" material, re-constructed to better serve their purpose, of making "more" with "less".
Test Dept. Tracks
Gwŷr A Aeth Gatraeth
Gwŷr A Aeth Gatraeth
Shockwork
Shockwork
State Of Affairs
State Of Affairs
Hunger
Hunger
Shockwork (John Peel Session, 1983)
Shockwork (John Peel Session, 1983)
New World Order
New World Order
Test Dept. Links
