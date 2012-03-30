Air FranceSwedish pop. Disbanded 26 March 2012
Air France
Air France Biography (Wikipedia)
Air France was a Swedish indie pop duo formed in Gothenburg and composed of Joel Karlsson and Henrik Markstedt. They were signed to the record label Sincerely Yours, founded by The Tough Alliance. Air France's music has been described as "post-rave bliss", "beach foam pop", and "Balearic disco". Their No Way Down EP received a Best New Music inclusion from Pitchfork and a rating of 8.6.
In August 2011, a new track titled "It Feels Good to Be Around You" from the band appeared on Pitchfork.
In April 2012, the band announced its break up.
