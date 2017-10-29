The Fixx are a British rock and new wave band formed in London in 1979. The band's hits include "One Thing Leads to Another", "Saved by Zero", "Are We Ourselves?", and "Secret Separation", all of which made the U.S. Top 20, as well as early MTV Video hits "Red Skies" and "Stand or Fall" and Mainstream Rock chart hits "Driven Out" and "Deeper and Deeper", the latter of which was featured on the soundtrack of the 1984 film Streets of Fire.