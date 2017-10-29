The FixxFormed 1980
The Fixx
1980
The Fixx Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fixx are a British rock and new wave band formed in London in 1979. The band's hits include "One Thing Leads to Another", "Saved by Zero", "Are We Ourselves?", and "Secret Separation", all of which made the U.S. Top 20, as well as early MTV Video hits "Red Skies" and "Stand or Fall" and Mainstream Rock chart hits "Driven Out" and "Deeper and Deeper", the latter of which was featured on the soundtrack of the 1984 film Streets of Fire.
The Fixx Tracks
One Thing Leads To Another
One Thing Leads To Another
Red Skies - Paris Theatre 1982
Red Skies - Paris Theatre 1982
Lost Planes - Paris Theatre 1982
Lost Planes - Paris Theatre 1982
The Fool - Paris Theatre 1982
The Fool - Paris Theatre 1982
Shuttered Room - Paris Theatre 1982
Shuttered Room - Paris Theatre 1982
Stand Or Fall - Paris Theatre 1982
Stand Or Fall - Paris Theatre 1982
Cameras In Paris - Paris Theatre 1982
I Found You - Paris Theatre 1982
I Found You - Paris Theatre 1982
Shaman
Shaman
Reach the Beach
Reach the Beach
Red Skies
Red Skies
Secret Separation
