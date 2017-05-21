Lorenzo ViottiBorn 15 March 1990
Lorenzo Viotti (born 15 March 1990) is a Swiss classical conductor, and the designated chief conductor of the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon. He has conducted at major European opera houses, and received international awards.
Overture - Italian Girl in Algiers
Gioachino Rossini
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Poulenc, Saint-Saëns and Chausson
MediaCityUK, Salford
2016-05-25T10:05:48
25
May
2016
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Poulenc, Saint-Saëns and Chausson
14:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Haydn and Mendelssohn
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-12-17T10:05:48
17
Dec
2014
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Haydn and Mendelssohn
13:30
MediaCityUK, Salford
