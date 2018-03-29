Márta SebestyénBorn 19 August 1957
Márta Sebestyén
1957-08-19
Márta Sebestyén Biography (Wikipedia)
Márta Sebestyén (born August 19, 1957) is a Hungarian folk vocalist, composer and actress.
