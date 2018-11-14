Banderas were a female music duo of the early 1990s who were signed to London Records. The band was an offshoot of Jimmy Somerville's band The Communards, and featured two of his female backing musicians Sally Herbert and shaven headed singer Caroline Buckley.

The duo are mostly remembered for their hit single "This Is Your Life", which peaked at #16 in the UK Singles Chart in March 1991. The track was co-written with songwriter Roger Swallow and contains samples of the song "Crack Attack" by Grace Jones from her 1989 album Bulletproof Heart. The duo appeared on BBC One's Top of The Pops on 21 March 1991 to perform the song.

The duo's album, Ripe, peaked at #40 in the UK, and featured further singles "She Sells" (#41) and "May This Be Your Last Sorrow" (which did not chart).

The album features Johnny Marr (The Smiths) on guitar and Bernard Sumner (New Order) guitar/backing vocals as well as backing vocals on This is Your Life by Jimmy Somerville (Bronski Beat, Communards)