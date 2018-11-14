BanderasUk female music duo. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1992
Banderas Biography (Wikipedia)
Banderas were a female music duo of the early 1990s who were signed to London Records. The band was an offshoot of Jimmy Somerville's band The Communards, and featured two of his female backing musicians Sally Herbert and shaven headed singer Caroline Buckley.
The duo are mostly remembered for their hit single "This Is Your Life", which peaked at #16 in the UK Singles Chart in March 1991. The track was co-written with songwriter Roger Swallow and contains samples of the song "Crack Attack" by Grace Jones from her 1989 album Bulletproof Heart. The duo appeared on BBC One's Top of The Pops on 21 March 1991 to perform the song.
The duo's album, Ripe, peaked at #40 in the UK, and featured further singles "She Sells" (#41) and "May This Be Your Last Sorrow" (which did not chart).
The album features Johnny Marr (The Smiths) on guitar and Bernard Sumner (New Order) guitar/backing vocals as well as backing vocals on This is Your Life by Jimmy Somerville (Bronski Beat, Communards)
Banderas Tracks
Sort by
This Is Your Life
She Sells - Sheffield City Hall 1991
Tema de Banderas
Banderas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Tom Jones in conversation with Michael Ball
-
Playing the dhol for The Queen... with Sir Tom Jones!
-
"Singers need to move around in different areas musically" - Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson share tips on winning The Voice
-
Heartache & Heartbreak Trunk of Funk
-
The Proms Podcast meets the stars of the Stax Prom
-
The Stax Prom in 3 minutes (2017)
-
"The dude's got pipes" - Voice runners-up on Sir Tom Jones' big surprise
-
"I thought... that doesn't look real."
-
Tom Jones - Strange Things
-
Tom Jones - Run On