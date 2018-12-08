Phil ManzaneraBorn 31 January 1951
Phil Manzanera (born Philip Geoffrey Targett-Adams, 31 January 1951) is an English musician and record producer. He was the lead guitarist with Roxy Music, 801, and Quiet Sun. In 2006 Manzanera co-produced David Gilmour's album On an Island and played in Gilmour's band for tours in Europe and North America. He wrote and presented a series of 14 one-hour radio programmes for station Planet Rock entitled The A-Z of Great Guitarists.
Phil Manzanera chats to Mark Radcliffe
2015-04-10
Phil Manzanera, lead guitarist with Roxy Music and record producer chats to Mark Radcliffe about his new album.
Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera
2015-03-22
The talented musician and producer talks about the theatrical style of Roxy Music; getting Les Paul to sign his Les Paul; and taking Jack Bruce to Cuba.
Diamond Head
Same Old Scene
The Paw Paw Negro Blowtorch
Complicada
The Main Thing
RFD
No Church In The Wild (feat. Sonia Bernardo)
High Atlas
1960 Caracas (feat. Sonia Bernardo)
Magdalena
Left On Man
Big Day
Jimi
Tomorrow Never Knows (Kissy Klub Version)
Frontera
T.N.K Tomorrow never Knows)
Flor de Azalea
