Eddie Khan
Born 1935
Eddie Khan
1935
Eddie Khan Biography
Eddie Khan (born 1935) is an American jazz bassist who worked extensively with Max Roach, Eric Dolphy, Freddie Hubbard and Andrew Hill.
