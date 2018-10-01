Sweet SensationPuerto Rican female freestyle-dance music trio. Formed 1986. Disbanded 2009
Sweet Sensation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d2ae2cd-0683-4b6c-a296-eb83ecce6519
Sweet Sensation Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Sensation may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sweet Sensation Tracks
Sort by
Sad Sweet Dreamer
Sweet Sensation
Sad Sweet Dreamer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txpp.jpglink
Sad Sweet Dreamer
Last played on
Back to artist