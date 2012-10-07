Daryl ColeyBorn 30 October 1955. Died 15 March 2016
Daryl Lynn Coley (October 30, 1955 – March 15, 2016) was an American Christian singer. At 14, Coley was a member of the ensemble "Helen Stephens and the Voices of Christ". He began performing with Edwin Hawkins in the Edwin Hawkins Singers and then worked with James Cleveland, Tramaine Hawkins, Sylvester, Pete Escovedo and others. Albums of his include Just Daryl, He's Right On Time: Live From Los Angeles, When The Music Stops and others.
He's Already Forgotten
Daryl Coley
He's Already Forgotten
He's Already Forgotten
Standing On The Promise
Daryl Coley
Standing On The Promise
Standing On The Promise
