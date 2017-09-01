Ray EvansBorn 4 February 1915. Died 15 February 2007
Ray Evans
Ray Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Bernard Evans (February 4, 1915 – February 15, 2007) was an American songwriter. He was a partner in a composing and songwriting duo with Jay Livingston, known for the songs they composed for films. Evans wrote the lyrics and Livingston the music for the songs.
Ray Evans Tracks
Stuff Like That There
Jay Livingstone, Ray Evans, Winston Rollins Big Band & Clare Teal
Stuff Like That There
Stuff Like That There
Orchestra
Stuff Like That There (Proms 2017)
Jay Livingston
Stuff Like That There (Proms 2017)
Stuff Like That There (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Bonanza
Jay Livingston And Ray Evans
Bonanza
Bonanza
Performer
