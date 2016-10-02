Balance and Composure was an American alternative rock band from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. They formed in the winter of 2007, after the breakup of two local Doylestown bands.

The band's music is often suggested having similarities to Title Fight, Brand New, and Nirvana. They've released three studio albums and five EPs since their inception. Their second album The Things We Think We're Missing reached number 51 on the Billboard 200, number 10 on the Independent Albums, number 13 on the Modern Rock/Alternative Albums and number 16 on the Rock Albums charts.

On December 14, 2017, on Taylor Madison’s Strange Nerve podcast, vocalist Jon Simmons announced that their upcoming anniversary tour would be their last show. This left some outlets speculating their breakup or hiatus, though the band has yet to clarify the topic.