Freelance WhalesFormed 2008
Freelance Whales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxxv.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d1e6322-c8ca-4c99-96db-96b063337465
Freelance Whales Biography (Wikipedia)
Freelance Whales is an American indie rock band which formed in Queens, New York, United States, in 2008. The band consists of frontman Judah Dadone and bandmates Chuck Criss, Jacob Hyman and Kevin Read.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freelance Whales Tracks
Sort by
Broken horse
Freelance Whales
Broken horse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Broken horse
Last played on
Locked Out
Freelance Whales
Locked Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Locked Out
Last played on
Starring
Freelance Whales
Starring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Starring
Last played on
Enzymes
Freelance Whales
Enzymes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Enzymes
Last played on
Hannah
Freelance Whales
Hannah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Hannah
Last played on
Location
Freelance Whales
Location
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Location
Last played on
Ghosting
Freelance Whales
Ghosting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Ghosting
Last played on
Generator 2nd Floor
Freelance Whales
Generator 2nd Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxxv.jpglink
Generator 2nd Floor
Last played on
Freelance Whales Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist