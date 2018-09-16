James RadoBorn 23 January 1932
James Rado Biography (Wikipedia)
James Rado (born James Alexander Radomski; January 23, 1932) is an American actor, playwright, director, writer and composer, best known as the co-author, along with Gerome Ragni, of 1967's groundbreaking American tribal love-rock musical Hair. He and Ragni were nominated for the 1969 Tony Award for best musical, and they won for best musical at the Grammy Awards in 1969.
James Rado Tracks
Good Morning Starshine
Lynn Kellogg
Good Morning Starshine
Good Morning Starshine
I Got Life
Galt MacDermot
I Got Life
I Got Life
Hair
James Rado
Hair
Hair
