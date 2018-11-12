John ConleeBorn 11 August 1946
John Conlee
1946-08-11
John Conlee Biography (Wikipedia)
John Conlee (born August 11, 1946) is an American country music singer. Between 1978 and 2004 Conlee charted a total of 32 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and recorded 11 studio albums. His singles include seven #1 hits: "Lady Lay Down," "Backside of Thirty," "Common Man," "I'm Only in It for the Love," "In My Eyes," "As Long As I'm Rockin' with You" and "Got My Heart Set on You." In addition to these, Conlee sent 14 other songs into the Top Ten.
Backside Of 30
John Conlee
Backside Of 30
Backside Of 30
Busted
John Conlee
Busted
Busted
River Of Time
John Conlee
River Of Time
River Of Time
Rose Coloured Glasses
John Conlee
Rose Coloured Glasses
Rose Coloured Glasses
Fellow Travellers
John Conlee
Fellow Travellers
Fellow Travellers
Backside Of Thirty
John Conlee
Backside Of Thirty
Backside Of Thirty
Miss Emily's Picture
John Conlee
Miss Emily's Picture
Miss Emily's Picture
As Long As I'm Rockin' With You
John Conlee
As Long As I'm Rockin' With You
As Long As I'm Rockin' With You
Got My Heart Set On You
John Conlee
Got My Heart Set On You
Got My Heart Set On You
Bread & Water
John Conlee
Bread & Water
Bread & Water
Common Man
John Conlee
Common Man
Common Man
She Can't Say That Anymore
John Conlee
She Can't Say That Anymore
She Can't Say That Anymore
The Day He Turned 65
John Conlee
The Day He Turned 65
The Day He Turned 65
Mama's Rockin' Chair
John Conlee
Mama's Rockin' Chair
Mama's Rockin' Chair
Some Old California Memory
John Conlee
Some Old California Memory
I Don't Remember Loving You
John Conlee
I Don't Remember Loving You
I Don't Remember Loving You
