Ben Gernon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05xxbdp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d1828d1-3666-42de-a4a1-1cb473c07f05
Ben Gernon Tracks
Sort by
Andante cantabile
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Andante cantabile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Andante cantabile
Last played on
Symphony No.35 "Haffner" (K385)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.35 "Haffner" (K385)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No.35 "Haffner" (K385)
Last played on
Swan Lake (Selection)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Swan Lake (Selection)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Swan Lake (Selection)
This Midnight Hour
Anna Clyne
This Midnight Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
This Midnight Hour
Hansel and Gretel, Prelude to Act I
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel and Gretel, Prelude to Act I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Hansel and Gretel, Prelude to Act I
Symphony No 5 in E minor, Op 64
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 5 in E minor, Op 64
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in E minor, Op 64
Last played on
Funeral Song
Igor Stravinsky
Funeral Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Funeral Song
Last played on
Symphony No 5
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No 5
Saxophone Concerto
Alexander Glazunov
Saxophone Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Saxophone Concerto
Rhapsody for alto saxophone and orchestra
Claude Debussy
Rhapsody for alto saxophone and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Rhapsody for alto saxophone and orchestra
Miraculous Mandarin - Suite
Béla Bartók
Miraculous Mandarin - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Miraculous Mandarin - Suite
Sicilian aubade
John Foulds
Sicilian aubade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Sicilian aubade
Last played on
The Planets
Gustav Holst
The Planets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Planets
Last played on
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise
Peter Maxwell Davies
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.73
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.73
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 (Emperor) for piano and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 (Emperor) for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 (Emperor) for piano and orchestra
Performer
What did we see? - suite [from the opera 'Between worlds']
Tansy Davies
What did we see? - suite [from the opera 'Between worlds']
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1bk.jpglink
What did we see? - suite [from the opera 'Between worlds']
Symphony No 2 in D major
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No 2 in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in D major
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, 'Emperor'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, 'Emperor'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, 'Emperor'
What Did We See? (orchestral suite from 'Between Worlds')
Tansy Davies
What Did We See? (orchestral suite from 'Between Worlds')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1bk.jpglink
What Did We See? (orchestral suite from 'Between Worlds')
Concerto In B Major Op.57 For Piano And Orchestra iii) Allegro
Bernhard Scholz
Concerto In B Major Op.57 For Piano And Orchestra iii) Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxbf7.jpglink
Concerto In B Major Op.57 For Piano And Orchestra iii) Allegro
Orchestra
Last played on
Carmen: selection from the Suites
Georges Bizet
Carmen: selection from the Suites
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen: selection from the Suites
Last played on
Symphony no 7 in A major, Op 92
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no 7 in A major, Op 92
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no 7 in A major, Op 92
Invitation to the Dance
Carl Maria von Weber
Invitation to the Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Invitation to the Dance
Rienzi (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Rienzi (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Rienzi (Overture)
Symphony No.2
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Symphony No.2
Last played on
Old American Songs, Book 2
Aaron Copland
Old American Songs, Book 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Old American Songs, Book 2
Last played on
Niobe: i. Niobe the lover
Richard Blackford
Niobe: i. Niobe the lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9xs.jpglink
Niobe: i. Niobe the lover
Last played on
Viola Concerto "Ithaca"
Andreas Zhibaj, Eriikka Nylund, Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester & Ben Gernon
Viola Concerto "Ithaca"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
Viola Concerto "Ithaca"
Composer
Last played on
Symphony No.7
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No.7
Last played on
Horn Concerto No.3 (K447)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No.3 (K447)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No.3 (K447)
Last played on
Concerto in A flat major Op.94 for piano and orchestra
Josef Rheinberger
Concerto in A flat major Op.94 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Concerto in A flat major Op.94 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Concerto in B major Op.57 for piano and orchestra
Bernhard Scholz
Concerto in B major Op.57 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Concerto in B major Op.57 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Iberia
Claude Debussy
Iberia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Iberia
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in C major, Op. 61
Robert Schumann
Symphony no. 2 in C major, Op. 61
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 in C major, Op. 61
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Rienzi Overture
Richard Wagner
Rienzi Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Rienzi Overture
Symphony No 2 in D
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No 2 in D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in D
Last played on
Don Giovanni, Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni, Overture
Last played on
Capriccio Op.35 for piano and orchestra
Bernhard Scholz
Capriccio Op.35 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Capriccio Op.35 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 1 in D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D
Last played on
Piano Concerto in D minor K466
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto in D minor K466
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto in D minor K466
Last played on
Symphony No.1 in G Minor Op.13 'Winter Daydreams'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.1 in G Minor Op.13 'Winter Daydreams'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No.1 in G Minor Op.13 'Winter Daydreams'
Last played on
Shadows on the Wall- Five Hauntings for Voice and Orchestra
Alasdair Nicolson
Shadows on the Wall- Five Hauntings for Voice and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Shadows on the Wall- Five Hauntings for Voice and Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ben Gernon
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Symphonic Cinema - Stravinsky/Ravel
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exwrn3
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2019-01-19T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0643g6d.jpg
19
Jan
2019
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Symphonic Cinema - Stravinsky/Ravel
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, ManchesterBook tickets
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Stravinsky/Mozart/Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebfhj5
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2019-01-26T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p063990g.jpg
26
Jan
2019
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Stravinsky/Mozart/Tchaikovsky
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, ManchesterBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9g9hn
Glasgow City Halls
2019-05-09T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617x45.jpg
9
May
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Mozart/Mark Simpson/Mahler
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev384f
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2019-06-15T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0639cpz.jpg
15
Jun
2019
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Mozart/Mark Simpson/Mahler
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, ManchesterBook tickets
Past BBC Events
Mozart, Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky & Beethoven
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4p6gw
Victoria Hall, Hanley
2018-12-14T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p046jck3.jpg
14
Dec
2018
Mozart, Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky & Beethoven
Victoria Hall, Hanley
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Humperdinck, Clyne & Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8bp8g
MediaCityUK, Salford
2018-12-12T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z0nrp.jpg
12
Dec
2018
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Humperdinck, Clyne & Tchaikovsky
MediaCityUK, Salford
Bartók & Rachmaninov
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5fxp6
Bucharest Radio Hall
2018-11-23T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p065zhgj.jpg
23
Nov
2018
Bartók & Rachmaninov
Bucharest Radio Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Stravinsky/Mendelssohn/ Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewq2rz
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2018-10-13T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0663yfh.jpg
13
Oct
2018
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Stravinsky/Mendelssohn/ Tchaikovsky
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Bartók, Debussy, Glazunov & Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em5v9r
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
2018-10-12T09:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06bvd3v.jpg
12
Oct
2018
Bartók, Debussy, Glazunov & Tchaikovsky
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Back to artist