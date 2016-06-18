Yakov Vladimirovich Flier (Russian: Я́ков Влади́мирович Флие́р; October 21 [O.S. October 8], 1912 – December 18, 1977; last name also spelled Fliere or Fliyer) was a Jewish Russian concert pianist and teacher.

Flier was born in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia. He studied piano at the Moscow Conservatory with Konstantin Igumnov. By the 1930s he had become one of the most prominent Russian concert pianists. He mainly performed Romantic music, although he also played some works by contemporary Russian composers Dmitry Kabalevsky, Dmitri Shostakovich, German Galynin, Sergei Prokofiev and Rodion Shchedrin.

He taught piano for many years at the Moscow Conservatory. His notable students include Rodion Shchedrin, Viktoria Postnikova, Mikhail Pletnev, Lev Vlassenko, Natasha Vlassenko, Tatiana Ryumina, Mikhaïl Faerman, Bella Davidovich, Sergey Musaelyan, Regina Shamvili, Shoshana Rudiakov, Mikhail Rudy, Mark Zeltser, Vladimir Feltsman, Samvel Alumian and Mūza Rubackytė, Ilze Graubin Arnis Zandmanis