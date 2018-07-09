Michael ZauggSwiss conductor
Michael Zaugg
Vespers (All-night vigil)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vespers (All-night vigil)
Vespers (All-night vigil)
Songs from the Marshes
Rory Boyle
Songs from the Marshes
Songs from the Marshes
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: JAM on the Marsh
St Leonard's Church, Hythe
2018-07-07T10:12:27
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: JAM on the Marsh
St Leonard's Church, Hythe
