Parra for Cuva (born in 1991 close to Göttingen as Nicolas Demuth) is a German producer of electronic music and a DJ.
Colorado (Parra for Cuva Remix)
Aukai
Colorado (Parra for Cuva Remix)
Colorado (Parra for Cuva Remix)
Wicked Games (feat. Anna Naklab)
Parra for Cuva
Wicked Games (feat. Anna Naklab)
Wicked Games (feat. Anna Naklab)
Gold (Parra For Cuva Remix)
May and Robot Koch
Gold (Parra For Cuva Remix)
Gold (Parra For Cuva Remix)
Performer
Mood In C
Parra for Cuva
Mood In C
Mood In C
Champa (Kate Simko Remix)
Parra for Cuva
Champa (Kate Simko Remix)
Champa (Kate Simko Remix)
