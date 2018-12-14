Kareem Dennis (born 23 May 1986), better known by his stage name Lowkey, is a British-Iraqi rapper and activist based in London, England. He first became known through a series of mixtapes he released before he was 18, before taking a hiatus from the music business. He would return in 2008 with wider music coverage, featured on BBC Radio and appearing at various festivals and concerts including the BBC Electric Proms, Glastonbury, T In The Park and Oxegen in the buildup to his first solo album Dear Listener, as well as collaborating with other British musicians to form the supergroup Mongrel. He released his second solo album Soundtrack to the Struggle independently on 16 October 2011.