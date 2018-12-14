LowkeyBrit Hip Hop: Kareem Dennis. Born 23 May 1986
Lowkey Biography (Wikipedia)
Kareem Dennis (born 23 May 1986), better known by his stage name Lowkey, is a British-Iraqi rapper and activist based in London, England. He first became known through a series of mixtapes he released before he was 18, before taking a hiatus from the music business. He would return in 2008 with wider music coverage, featured on BBC Radio and appearing at various festivals and concerts including the BBC Electric Proms, Glastonbury, T In The Park and Oxegen in the buildup to his first solo album Dear Listener, as well as collaborating with other British musicians to form the supergroup Mongrel. He released his second solo album Soundtrack to the Struggle independently on 16 October 2011.
Lowkey Performances & Interviews
Lowkey: "The space for expression has never been wider."
2017-09-06
Lowkey talks to Bobby about his return to music, his politics and his live session.
Lowkey: "The space for expression has never been wider."
Lowkey Tracks
The Coldest Link Up
Tweeko, Sebz, Skengdo, AM, Burner, M24, 12World, 23 Drillas & Lowkey
The Coldest Link Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
The Coldest Link Up
Last played on
Rewind Selecta: Lowkey Live Session - The Death Of Neoliberalism (Asian Network Session, 06 Sept 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman & Mai Khalil)
Lowkey
Performer
Lowkey
Rewind Selecta: Lowkey Live Session - The Death Of Neoliberalism (Asian Network Session, 06 Sept 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman & Mai Khalil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Rewind Selecta: Lowkey Live Session - The Death Of Neoliberalism (Asian Network Session, 06 Sept 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman & Mai Khalil)
Performer
Last played on
Alphabet Assassin
Lowkey
Lowkey
Alphabet Assassin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Alphabet Assassin
Last played on
Ghosts of Grenfell (feat. Mai Khalil)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Ghosts of Grenfell (feat. Mai Khalil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Ghosts of Grenfell (feat. Mai Khalil)
Ahmed (feat. Mai Khalil)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Ahmed (feat. Mai Khalil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Ahmed (feat. Mai Khalil)
Ahmed (Asian Network Session, 31Aug 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman, Kaia McTernan & Mai Khalil)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Ahmed (Asian Network Session, 31Aug 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman, Kaia McTernan & Mai Khalil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Ahmed (Asian Network Session, 31Aug 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman, Kaia McTernan & Mai Khalil)
Last played on
Just Me Just Us (feat. Skat & Lowkey)
Headie One
Just Me Just Us (feat. Skat & Lowkey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cfq1f.jpglink
Just Me Just Us (feat. Skat & Lowkey)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Ghosts Of Grenfell (Asian Network Session, 31 Aug 2017) (feat. Mai Khalil, Kaia McTernan & Greg Blackman)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Ghosts Of Grenfell (Asian Network Session, 31 Aug 2017) (feat. Mai Khalil, Kaia McTernan & Greg Blackman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Ghosts Of Grenfell (Asian Network Session, 31 Aug 2017) (feat. Mai Khalil, Kaia McTernan & Greg Blackman)
Last played on
Ghosts of Grenfell
Lowkey
Lowkey
Ghosts of Grenfell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Ghosts of Grenfell
Last played on
Lord of War
Lowkey
Lord of War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Lord of War
Last played on
The Death Of Neoliberalism (Asian Network Session, 31 Aug 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman & Mai Khalil)
Lowkey
Performer
Lowkey
The Death Of Neoliberalism (Asian Network Session, 31 Aug 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman & Mai Khalil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
The Death Of Neoliberalism (Asian Network Session, 31 Aug 2017) (feat. Greg Blackman & Mai Khalil)
Performer
Last played on
Alphabet Assassin (feat. Faith SFX)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Alphabet Assassin (feat. Faith SFX)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Alphabet Assassin (feat. Faith SFX)
Last played on
Mad World Remix (feat. Lowkey)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Mad World Remix (feat. Lowkey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Mad World Remix (feat. Lowkey)
Last played on
Hip Hop Aint Dead (Asian Network Electric Proms 2008)
Lowkey
Lowkey
Hip Hop Aint Dead (Asian Network Electric Proms 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Children of Diaspora
Lowkey
Lowkey
Children of Diaspora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Children of Diaspora
Last played on
