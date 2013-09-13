Dreadnaught is a metal band from Melbourne, Australia. The group was formed out of the remnants of some Tasmanian bands including Fridge from Launceston who recorded an album in 1994.

The band recorded a single titled Flowers in 1995 that was released on cassette by Melbourne label Subversive. The following year the full-length album Body.Blood.Skin.Mind saw release on Deported. This album displayed a combination of dark, introspective rock and melodic, progressive thrash metal. Citing a breach of contract from the label that stemmed from inadequate promotion, Dreadnaught had the album re-released on BlahBlahBlah Records in 1997.

In the meantime, the band was forced to change the spelling of its name from the original "Dreadnought" to the current affectation when it was discovered that Queensland finance company Dreadnought Finance held a trademark on the name. The independently released EP Idiosyncrasy appeared in 1998 and at approximately the same time, drummer Aaren Suttil (aka Suds) formed a thrash metal band called Atomizer while still remaining a member of Dreadnaught.