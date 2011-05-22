Tony MitchellBorn 5 September 1951
Tony Mitchell
Tony Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Mitchell (born 5 September 1951 in Sydney, Australia) is a songwriter and bass guitarist who rose to fame in the 1970s with the Australian rock band, Sherbet. Tony co-wrote (with Garth Porter) some of Sherbet's biggest hits, including 'Howzat' and 'Magazine Madonna'.
