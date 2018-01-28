Eric BallUK brass band composer and conductor. Born 31 October 1903. Died 1989
1903-10-31
Eric Ball Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Walter John Ball OBE (31 October 1903 – 1 October 1989) was a British composer, arranger and conductor of brass band music, described as "one of the most prolific writers and influential figures in the brass band and choral world".
Resurgam
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
Journey Into Freedom (Part)
The Kingdom Triumphant
Sunset Rhapsody
Kensington Concerto (feat. Eric Ball & Howard Snell)
Resurgam (extract)
