Ross EdwardsAustralian composer. Born 23 December 1943
Ross Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Ross Edwards AM (born 23 December 1943) is an Australian composer of a wide variety of music including orchestral and chamber music, choral music, children's music, opera and film music. His distinctive sound world reflects his interest in deep ecology and his belief in the need to reconnect music with elemental forces, as well as restore its traditional association with [ual]] and dance. He also recognises the profound importance of music as an agent of healing. His music, universal in that it is concerned with age-old mysteries surrounding humanity, is at the same time connected to its roots in Australia, whose cultural diversity it celebrates, and from whose natural environment it draws inspiration, especially birdsong and the mysterious patterns and drones of insects. As a composer living and working on the Pacific Rim, he is aware of the exciting potential of this vast region.
Ross Edwards Tracks
Sort by
Arafura Dances (Second Maninya)
Maninyas - Violin Concerto - 1st mvt
Oboe Concerto
Symphony No.2 (Earth spirit songs) for soprano and orchestra
White ghost dancing
White ghost dancing for orchestra
Veni creator spiritus
Yanada & Ulpirra
Concerto for alto saxophone and orchestra, 'Full Moon Dances' (4th mvt)
Symphony no. 1 (Da pacem domine)
Second Maninya (Arafura Dances)
Violin Concerto (feat. Ross Edwards, Arvo Volmer & Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)
Guitar Dances
Ross Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
BBC SSO composer talks: James MacMillan
-
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
-
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
-
"The music has its own life, and its own story." Elena Kats-Chernin speaking in 2008
-
James MacMillan introduces The Gallant Weaver
-
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
-
MacMillan: The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
-
James MacMillan: Sinfonietta
-
James Macmillan: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip