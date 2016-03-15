Majesty Crush was an American indie rock band which belonged to the shoegazing genre popularized in the UK in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Majesty Crush formed in 1990 and broke up in 1995. The band's lineup consisted of lead singer David Stroughter, bassist Hobey Echlin, guitarist Michael Segal and drummer Odell Nails III.