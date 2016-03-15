Majesty CrushFormed 1990
Majesty Crush
1990
Majesty Crush Biography (Wikipedia)
Majesty Crush was an American indie rock band which belonged to the shoegazing genre popularized in the UK in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Majesty Crush formed in 1990 and broke up in 1995. The band's lineup consisted of lead singer David Stroughter, bassist Hobey Echlin, guitarist Michael Segal and drummer Odell Nails III.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
