Animal NightlifeFormed 1980. Disbanded 1988
Animal Nightlife
1980
Animal Nightlife Biography (Wikipedia)
Animal Nightlife was a British group in the 1980s. It consisted of Andy Polaris on vocals, Leonardo Chignoli on bass, Steve Brown on guitar, Billy Chapman on saxophone and Paul Waller on drums.
Animal Nightlife Tracks
Love Is Just The Great Pretender '85
Animal Nightlife - Mr Solitaire
Mr Solitaire
Love Is Just The Great Pretender
Love Street (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1983)
The Lesson (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1983)
Sharkfin Soup (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1983)
Mint Collection (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1983)
Native Boy
Love Is Just The Great
Animal Nightlife Links
