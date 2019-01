The Futureheads were an English post-punk band from Sunderland. consisting of Ross Millard (vocals and guitar), Barry Hyde (vocals and guitar), David "Jaff" Craig (bass guitar) and Dave Hyde (drums). Their name comes from the title of The Flaming Lips album Hit to Death in the Future Head. The band's influences included new wave and post-punk bands such as Gang of Four, Devo, XTC, Wire and Fugazi.[citation needed]