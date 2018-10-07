Iron ReaganFormed 20 January 2012
Iron Reagan
2012-01-20
Iron Reagan Biography (Wikipedia)
Iron Reagan is an American crossover thrash supergroup from Richmond, Virginia, consisting of Municipal Waste vocalist Tony Foresta, Cannabis Corpse and Municipal Waste bassist Phil "LandPhil" Hall, former A.N.S. guitarist Mark Bronzino, former Darkest Hour drummer Ryan Parrish, and Hellbear bassist Rob Skotis. Since their formation in 2012, they have released three full-length albums, one EP and two split EPs. Their 2014 album The Tyranny of Will peaked at 22 on the Billboard 200.
Iron Reagan Tracks
Patronizer
Shame Spiral
Power Of The Skull
Miserable Failure
Drop The Gun
Spoiled Identity
Cycle Of Violence
Snake Chopper
Paycheck
