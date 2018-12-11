Leveret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h41f7.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cf331fc-69c3-4435-86c4-bda2ae325872
Leveret Performances & Interviews
Leveret perform Milford on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show
2017-03-12
BBC Radio Leeds hosts top instrumental trio Andy Cutting, Rob Harbron and Sam Sweeney.
Leveret perform Milford on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show
Leveret perform The Good Old Way on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show
2017-03-12
BBC Radio Leeds hosts top instrumental trio Andy Cutting, Rob Harbron and Sam Sweeney.
Leveret perform The Good Old Way on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show
Leveret perform The Rising Sun live in the Late Junction studio.
2016-01-29
Leveret perform The Rising Sun.
Leveret perform The Rising Sun live in the Late Junction studio.
Leveret perform Glory of the Sun / Road to Pounton live in the Late Junction studio.
2016-01-29
Leveret perform Glory of the Sun / Road to Pounton.
Leveret perform Glory of the Sun / Road to Pounton live in the Late Junction studio.
Leveret perform The Good Old Way live in the Late Junction studio.
2016-01-29
Leveret perform The Good Old Way.
Leveret perform The Good Old Way live in the Late Junction studio.
Leveret perform Dundas live in the Late Junction studio.
2016-01-29
Leveret perform Dundas.
Leveret perform Dundas live in the Late Junction studio.
Leveret Tracks
Bagpipers
Leveret
Bagpipers
Bagpipers
Rain On The Woodpile/Terminus
Leveret
Rain On The Woodpile/Terminus
Rain On The Woodpile/Terminus
Byron's / Lady Grey
Leveret
Byron's / Lady Grey
Byron's / Lady Grey
The Rising Sun
Leveret
The Rising Sun
The Rising Sun
Robbers Road
Leveret
Robbers Road
Robbers Road
Ricer II
Leveret
Ricer II
Ricer II
Ricer ll
Leveret
Ricer ll
Ricer ll
Grenville Morris
Leveret
Grenville Morris
Grenville Morris
Sylvia's Serenade / Blew Bell Hornpipe
Leveret
Sylvia's Serenade / Blew Bell Hornpipe
Sylvia's Serenade / Blew Bell Hornpipe
Down to the Beach
Leveret
Down to the Beach
Down to the Beach
The Italian Rant
Leveret
The Italian Rant
The Italian Rant
The Good Old Way (Live)
Leveret
The Good Old Way (Live)
The Good Old Way (Live)
Miss Wright's Fancy (Live Session Version)
Leveret
Miss Wright's Fancy (Live Session Version)
Byron's / Lady Grey / Brakes
Leveret
Byron's / Lady Grey / Brakes
Byron's / Lady Grey / Brakes
Down to the Coast
Leveret
Down to the Coast
Down to the Coast
Byron's
Leveret
Byron's
Byron's
Miss Wrights Fancy
Leveret
Miss Wrights Fancy
Miss Wrights Fancy
Milford (live)
Leveret
Milford (live)
Milford (live)
The Height of Cader Idris
Leveret
The Height of Cader Idris
The Height of Cader Idris
The Good Old Way
Leveret
The Good Old Way
The Good Old Way
Grinders
Leveret
Grinders
Grinders
The Rising Sun
Trad.
The Rising Sun
The Rising Sun
Bagpipers
Trad.
Bagpipers
Bagpipers
Dundas
Robert Harbron
Dundas
Dundas
Gallons of Cognac
Leveret
Gallons of Cognac
Gallons of Cognac
It's A Square Word
Leveret
It's A Square Word
It's A Square Word
Bagpipers
Trad & Leveret
Bagpipers
Bagpipers
Rising Sun
Leveret
Rising Sun
Rising Sun
The Height of Cader Idris / Jack a Lent
Leveret
The Height of Cader Idris / Jack a Lent
