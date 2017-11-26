AnekdotenFormed 1991
Anekdoten
1991
Anekdoten Biography
Anekdoten is a Swedish progressive rock band, composed of guitarist/vocalist Nicklas Barker, cellist/keyboardist Anna Sofi Dahlberg, bassist/vocalist Jan Erik Liljeström and drummer Peter Nordins. They are notable for the use of the mellotron and their heavy sound dominated by a pounding bass guitar. Their music is associated with the tradition of 1970s progressive rock music, especially that of King Crimson. Since 2015 former The Church guitarist Marty Willson-Piper has been touring with the band.
If It All Comes Down To You
Anekdoten
If It All Comes Down To You
