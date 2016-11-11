Eddy GrantBorn 5 March 1948
Eddy Grant
1948-03-05
Eddy Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmond Montague Grant (born 5 March 1948) is a Guyanese-British vocalist and musician. He was a founding member of the Equals, one of the United Kingdom's first racially integrated pop groups. He is also known for a successful solo career that includes the platinum single "Electric Avenue". He also pioneered the genre ringbang.
Electric Avenue
Eddy Grant
Electric Avenue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
Electric Avenue
Last played on
Can't Get Enough Of You
Eddy Grant
Can't Get Enough Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
Can't Get Enough Of You
Last played on
Do You Feel My Love
Eddy Grant
Do You Feel My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
Do You Feel My Love
Last played on
Gimme Hope Jo'Anna
Eddy Grant
Gimme Hope Jo'Anna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
Gimme Hope Jo'Anna
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Dance
Eddy Grant
I Don't Wanna Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
I Don't Wanna Dance
Last played on
Neighbour Neighbour
Eddy Grant
Neighbour Neighbour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
Neighbour Neighbour
Last played on
Living On The Front Line
Eddy Grant
Living On The Front Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdr7.jpglink
Living On The Front Line
Last played on
