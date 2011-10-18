Justin SaneBorn 21 February 1973
Justin Cathal Geever, known professionally as Justin Sane (Born February 21, 1973), is the lead guitarist, singer and songwriter of the United States-based musical group Anti-Flag, a punk rock band formed in 1988 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, known for its outspoken left-wing views. He holds dual US and Irish citizenship and lives in Pittsburgh. His stage name was bestowed upon him by friends in Pittsburgh's punk scene.
