Easy Star All‐Stars
Formed 2003
Easy Star All‐Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cee95e3-a61d-4cd1-a39c-75464a05b606
Easy Star All‐Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
Easy Star All-Stars is a reggae collective founded in 1997 by Michael Goldwasser, Eric Smith, Lem Oppenheimer and Remy Gerstein of New York City-based Easy Star Records. The band is known for its reinterpretations of classic albums in reggae style. Their first album, released in 2003, was Dub Side of the Moon, an interpretation of Pink Floyd's 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon. This was followed by Radiodread (2006), an interpretation of Radiohead's 1997 album OK Computer; Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (2009), an interpretation the Beatles' 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band; and Easy Star's Thrillah (2012), an interpretation of Michael Jackson's 1982 album Thriller.
Easy Star All‐Stars Tracks
When I'm Sixty-Four
Easy Star All‐Stars
When I'm Sixty-Four
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm Sixty-Four
Last played on
Within You Without You
Easy Star All‐Stars
Within You Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwgx.jpglink
Within You Without You
Last played on
Within You Without You
Easy Star All‐Stars
Within You Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Within You Without You
Last played on
Karma Police
Easy Star All‐Stars
Karma Police
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma Police
Last played on
Us and Them (Dreadzone Remix)
Easy Star All‐Stars
Us and Them (Dreadzone Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Us and Them (Dreadzone Remix)
Last played on
Speak To Me / Breathe (In The Air) (feat. Sluggy Jones)
Easy Star All‐Stars
Speak To Me / Breathe (In The Air) (feat. Sluggy Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speak To Me / Breathe (In The Air) (feat. Sluggy Jones)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Great Dub In The Sky
Easy Star All‐Stars
Great Dub In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Dub In The Sky
Last played on
Us And Them
Easy Star All‐Stars
Us And Them
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Us And Them
Last played on
When I'm Sixty-Four (Extended Dub Mix)
Easy Star All‐Stars
When I'm Sixty-Four (Extended Dub Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr3d.jpglink
When I'm Sixty-Four (Extended Dub Mix)
Last played on
Airbag
Horace Andy
Airbag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv71.jpglink
Airbag
Last played on
Paranoid Android
Easy Star All‐Stars
Paranoid Android
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paranoid Android
Last played on
Time
Easy Star All‐Stars
Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time
Last played on
Money
Easy Star All‐Stars
Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money
Last played on
The Great Gig In The Sky (feat. Kristy Rock)
Easy Star All‐Stars
The Great Gig In The Sky (feat. Kristy Rock)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma Police
Easy Star All‐Stars
Karma Police
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma Police
Last played on
The Great Gig in the Sky (Dubphonic Remix)
Easy Star All‐Stars
The Great Gig in the Sky (Dubphonic Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Better
Easy Star All‐Stars
Getting Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Better
Last played on
Let Down
Easy Star All‐Stars
Let Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Down
Last played on
The Great Gig In The Sky
Easy Star All‐Stars
The Great Gig In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Gig In The Sky
Last played on
A Day In The Life
Easy Star All‐Stars
A Day In The Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Day In The Life
Last played on
Billie Jean
Easy Star All‐Stars
Billie Jean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billie Jean
Last played on
Close To Midnight
Easy Star All‐Stars
Close To Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close To Midnight
Last played on
On The Run
Easy Star All‐Stars
On The Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Run
Last played on
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Feat. Frankie Paul)
Easy Star All‐Stars
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Feat. Frankie Paul)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bed Of Rose
Easy Star All‐Stars
Bed Of Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bed Of Rose
Last played on
With A Little Help From My Friends (ft Luciano)
Easy Star All‐Stars
With A Little Help From My Friends (ft Luciano)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With A Little Help From My Friends (ft Luciano)
Last played on
Us and Them
Easy Star All‐Stars
Us and Them
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Us and Them
Last played on
Don't Stop The Dub Music
Easy Star All‐Stars
Don't Stop The Dub Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist