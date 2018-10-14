Easy Star All-Stars is a reggae collective founded in 1997 by Michael Goldwasser, Eric Smith, Lem Oppenheimer and Remy Gerstein of New York City-based Easy Star Records. The band is known for its reinterpretations of classic albums in reggae style. Their first album, released in 2003, was Dub Side of the Moon, an interpretation of Pink Floyd's 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon. This was followed by Radiodread (2006), an interpretation of Radiohead's 1997 album OK Computer; Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (2009), an interpretation the Beatles' 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band; and Easy Star's Thrillah (2012), an interpretation of Michael Jackson's 1982 album Thriller.