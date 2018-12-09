The Choir of Chester Cathedral
The Choir of Chester Cathedral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cee491a-a207-4b1a-9d8c-a0572e3b8395
Biography (Wikipedia)
Chester Cathedral Choir is the resident choir of Chester Cathedral, Cheshire, England. In common with most British cathedral choirs, the choir sings evensong daily during term time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
My Jesus My Saviour
The Choir of Chester Cathedral
My Jesus My Saviour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Jesus My Saviour
Last played on
God is Working his Purpose Out
The Choir of Chester Cathedral
God is Working his Purpose Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God is Working his Purpose Out
Last played on
Through The Night Of Doubt And Sorrow
The Choir of Chester Cathedral
Through The Night Of Doubt And Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through The Night Of Doubt And Sorrow
Last played on
New Year Carol
The Choir of Chester Cathedral
New Year Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Year Carol
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist