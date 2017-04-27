BabeFinnish eurodance group
Babe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cec746a-c5b1-4364-9d68-21ccb6edffd5
Babe Tracks
Sort by
Realistic (Radio Edit)
Babe
Realistic (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Realistic (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Ecce Poque
Babe
Ecce Poque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ecce Poque
Performer
Last played on
Primo
Babe
Primo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Primo
Last played on
Bit Part
Babe
Bit Part
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bit Part
Performer
Last played on
Aerialist Babette
Babe
Aerialist Babette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aerialist Babette
Last played on
Ayo
Babe
Ayo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l2rmz.jpglink
Ayo
Last played on
Babe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist