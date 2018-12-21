Marty StuartBorn 30 September 1958
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Biography
John Marty Stuart (born September 30, 1958) is an American country music singer-songwriter, known for both his traditional style, and eclectic merging of rockabilly, honky tonk, and traditional country music. In the early 1990s, he had a string of country hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marty Stuart Performances & Interviews
Marty Stuart - What Marty Misses Most About Johnny Cash
Missing the Man In Black
Marty Stuart - What Marty Misses Most About Johnny Cash
Marty Stuart - Remembering Merle Haggard
Marty talks about his close friend, Merle
Marty Stuart - Remembering Merle Haggard
Marty Stuart - New Generation Country
What does Marty think of the current crop of young country artists?
Marty Stuart - New Generation Country
Marty Stuart remembers meeting Bill Monroe
Marty Stuart remembers his life changing meeting with 'Father of Bluegrass', Bill Monroe
Marty Stuart remembers meeting Bill Monroe
Marty Stuart Tracks
Even Santa gets The Blues
Even Santa gets The Blues
Even Santa gets The Blues
This ones gonna Hurt For A Long Long Time
This ones gonna Hurt For A Long Long Time
This ones gonna Hurt For A Long Long Time
LITTLE HEARTBREAKER (THE LIKES OF YOU)
LITTLE HEARTBREAKER (THE LIKES OF YOU)
The Whiskey Ain't Workin'
The Whiskey Ain't Workin'
The Whiskey Ain't Workin'
I'll Take You There (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Maren Morris, Mavis Staples & Marty Stuart)
I'll Take You There (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Maren Morris, Mavis Staples & Marty Stuart)
I'll Take You There (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Maren Morris, Mavis Staples & Marty Stuart)
Friendship (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Maren Morris, Mavis Staples & Marty Stuart)
Friendship (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Maren Morris, Mavis Staples & Marty Stuart)
Friendship (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Maren Morris, Mavis Staples & Marty Stuart)
Country Boy (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Marty Stuart, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses & Cason Peters)
Country Boy (Country Music Association Awards 2018) (feat. Marty Stuart, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses & Cason Peters)
I Run To You (feat. Connie Smith)
I Run To You (feat. Connie Smith)
I Run To You (feat. Connie Smith)
Air Mail Special
Air Mail Special
Air Mail Special
Branded
Branded
Branded
Hey Porter
Hey Porter
Hey Porter
Little Things
Little Things
Little Things
Tempted
Tempted
Tempted
High On A Mountain
High On A Mountain
High On A Mountain
Cry Cry Cry
Cry Cry Cry
Cry Cry Cry
A Song Of Sadness
A Song Of Sadness
A Song Of Sadness
Hillbilly Rock
Hillbilly Rock
Hillbilly Rock
That's What Love's About
That's What Love's About
That's What Love's About
Hey Baby
Hey Baby
Hey Baby
Hangman
Hangman
Hangman
Whole Lotta Highway
Whole Lotta Highway
Whole Lotta Highway
Lost On The Desert
Lost On The Desert
Lost On The Desert
Time Don't Wait
Time Don't Wait
Time Don't Wait
Crying Waiting Hoping
Crying Waiting Hoping
Crying Waiting Hoping
Red, Red Wine And Cheatin' Songs
Red, Red Wine And Cheatin' Songs
Ghost Train Four-Oh-Ten
Ghost Train Four-Oh-Ten
Ghost Train Four-Oh-Ten
Doin My Time
Doin My Time
Doin My Time
El Paso (Recorded live at Òran Mór, Glasgow)
El Paso (Recorded live at Òran Mór, Glasgow)
El Paso (Recorded live at Òran Mór, Glasgow)
Marty Stuart Links
