Mike Block Born 25 May 1982
Mike Block
1982-05-25
Mike Block Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Glen Block (born May 25, 1982) is an American cellist, singer, composer, arranger, and solo artist hailed as "the ideal musician of the twenty-first century" by cultural icon Yo-Yo Ma. Mike Block has worked with Yo-Yo Ma, Bobby McFerrin, Lenny Kravitz, Shakira, The National, Joe Zawinul, Alison Krauss, Rachel Barton Pine, Mark O'Connor, and other notable musicians. Block currently plays with the Silk Road Ensemble. In January, 2014, Block married fiddler and composer Hanneke Cassel.
G major Suite BWV1007: Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
G major Suite BWV1007: Sarabande
G major Suite BWV1007: Sarabande
Citarruni
Giovanni Sollima
Citarruni
Citarruni
Sonata for Solo Cello: I. Dialogo
György Ligeti
Sonata for Solo Cello: I. Dialogo
Sonata for Solo Cello: I. Dialogo
