Michael Glen Block (born May 25, 1982) is an American cellist, singer, composer, arranger, and solo artist hailed as "the ideal musician of the twenty-first century" by cultural icon Yo-Yo Ma. Mike Block has worked with Yo-Yo Ma, Bobby McFerrin, Lenny Kravitz, Shakira, The National, Joe Zawinul, Alison Krauss, Rachel Barton Pine, Mark O'Connor, and other notable musicians. Block currently plays with the Silk Road Ensemble. In January, 2014, Block married fiddler and composer Hanneke Cassel.