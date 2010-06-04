Maria Gadú (born Mayra Corrêa Aygadoux, 4 December 1986) is a Brazilian singer, songwriter and guitarist. She has been nominated twice for a Latin Grammy Award. She released her first album in 2009, self-titled Maria Gadú. Her single "Shimbalaiê" became a number one hit in Italy during summer 2011, staying atop the FIMI chart for five straight weeks.