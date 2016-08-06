Sean Callery (born 1964) is a film and television composer best known as the composer for the action/drama 24, a TV series for which he also composed three soundtracks. The first soundtrack, containing music from the first three seasons was released on December 7, 2004. The second soundtrack, containing music from the fourth and fifth seasons was on released on November 14, 2006. The third soundtrack contained all the music composed for the 24 television movie, 24: Redemption. Other projects include the 2004 James Bond video game, Everything or Nothing and the television series La Femme Nikita and Homeland. He also composed the music for 24: The Game, based on the series, which was created for Sony's PlayStation 2 game console and 24: Legacy, a spin-off/reboot of the original series. Most recently he composes the music for the ABC series Designated Survivor.