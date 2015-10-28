Robert MoranBorn 8 January 1937
Robert Moran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ce60eac-fa6f-4552-b4e8-e68c6ea34e80
Robert Moran Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Moran (born January 8, 1937) is an American composer of operas and ballets as well as numerous orchestral, vocal, chamber and dance works.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Moran Tracks
Sort by
Ten Miles High Over Albania
Robert Moran
Ten Miles High Over Albania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Miles High Over Albania
Last played on
Anastasia's Two-Step
Piano Circus
Anastasia's Two-Step
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anastasia's Two-Step
Last played on
Points of Departure
Robert Moran
Points of Departure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Points of Departure
Last played on
Lithuanian Spin from Three Dances
Robert Moran
Lithuanian Spin from Three Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lithuanian Spin from Three Dances
Last played on
Robert Moran Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist