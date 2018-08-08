Orquesta de la Comunidad de MadridFormed 1987
Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid
1987
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Community of Madrid Orchestra (Spanish: Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid), founded in 1987, is a symphony orchestra in Madrid, Spain. It is the resident orchestra at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid and performs its concert programs at the Auditorio Nacional de Música.
The current principal conductor is José Ramón Encinar and the first concertmaster is Víctor Arriola.
Tracks
Me embrujaste
Manuel Quiroga
Me embrujaste
Me embrujaste
Intermezzo from La Boda de Luis Alonso
Gerónimo Giménez
Intermezzo from La Boda de Luis Alonso
Intermezzo from La Boda de Luis Alonso
Suspiros de Espana
Antonio Álvarez Alonso
Suspiros de Espana
Suspiros de Espana
Planto por las victimas de la violencia
Cristóbal Halffter
Planto por las victimas de la violencia
Planto por las victimas de la violencia
La del soto del Parral: Ya mis horas felices
Reveriano Soutullo
La del soto del Parral: Ya mis horas felices
La del soto del Parral: Ya mis horas felices
Dona Francisquita - Por el hum se sabe donde esta el fuego (feat. Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Plácido Domingo & Rolando Villazón)
Amadeo Vives
Dona Francisquita - Por el hum se sabe donde esta el fuego (feat. Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Plácido Domingo & Rolando Villazón)
Dona Francisquita - Por el hum se sabe donde esta el fuego (feat. Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Plácido Domingo & Rolando Villazón)
