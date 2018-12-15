Atmosfear were a British jazz funk band formed in 1979. They consisted of bassist, and keyboardist Lester J. Batchelor, drummer Ray Johnson, guitarist Andy Sojka, saxophonist Stewart Cawthorne, and producer Jerry Pike. A year later singer and guitarist Tony Antoniou joined the main line up. Regular support musician / members of the band were keyboardist Peter Hinds, who has also been a member of UK jazz funk pioneers Light of the World and Incognito, and percussionist Leroy Williams, a member of UK soul band Hi-Tension and who also played with Level 42. They were sometimes joined by horn man Alan Rapoport, Frank Roccoti, Carol Kenyon, and Rick Dejong.

Their most notable release was "Dancing In Outer Space", which reached the Top 50 of the UK Singles Chart in 1979. A double A-sided single followed, "Motivation" / "Extract" which did not chart. This track also became BBC Radio 1 DJ, Pete Tong's club track of the year when it was released where Tong appeared at a nightclub close to Brands Hatch.