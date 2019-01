Seawind was an American jazz fusion band from Hawaii, consisted of its lead singer Pauline Wilson, guitarist Bud Nuañez, bassist Ken Wild, drummer Bob Wilson, keyboardist and saxophonist Larry Williams, saxophone and flute player Kim Hutchcroft, and trumpeter Jerry Hey. They recorded two albums for CTI Records, one for Horizon Records and one for A&M Records.

