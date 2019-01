Karl Amani Wailoo (born March 6, 1978) better known by his stage name Saukrates ("Socrates"), is a Canadian rapper, singer, and record producer of Guyanese descent. He is the co-founder of Capitol Hill Music, and lead singer of the hip-hop/R&B group Big Black Lincoln. He is also a member of Redman's Gilla House collective.

