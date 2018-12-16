ClutchUS rock band. Formed 1990
Clutch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053nfj7.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cdb0359-5698-487d-9aae-a25fb4dcdc4d
Clutch Biography (Wikipedia)
Clutch is an American rock/metal band from Germantown, Maryland. Its four members met while in high school in Germantown and consider themselves a Frederick-based band where they write and rehearse for every album and tour. Since its formation in 1991, the band line-up has included Neil Fallon (vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboards), Tim Sult (lead guitar, backing vocals), Dan Maines (bass, backing vocals) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums and percussion). To date, Clutch has released twelve studio albums, and several rarities and live albums. Since 2008 the band have been signed to their own record label, Weathermaker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clutch Tracks
Sort by
How to Shake Hands
Clutch
How to Shake Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Hot Bottom Feeder
Clutch
Hot Bottom Feeder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Hot Bottom Feeder
Last played on
Careful With That Mic..
Clutch
Careful With That Mic..
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Careful With That Mic..
Last played on
In Walks Barbarella
Clutch
In Walks Barbarella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Gimme the Keys
Clutch
Gimme the Keys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
The Mob Goes Wild
Clutch
The Mob Goes Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
The Mob Goes Wild
Last played on
Cypress Grove
Clutch
Cypress Grove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Cypress Grove
Last played on
X-Ray Visions
Clutch
X-Ray Visions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
X-Ray Visions
Last played on
Ghost
Clutch
Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Ghost
Last played on
Big News I
Clutch
Big News I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Big News I
Last played on
Firebirds!
Clutch
Firebirds!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Firebirds!
Last played on
X-Ray Vision / Firebirds (Reading and Leeds 2016)
Clutch
X-Ray Vision / Firebirds (Reading and Leeds 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Sucker for the Witch
Clutch
Sucker for the Witch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Sucker for the Witch
Last played on
50,000 Unstoppable Watts
Clutch
50,000 Unstoppable Watts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
50,000 Unstoppable Watts
Last played on
The Wolfman Kindly Requests
Clutch
The Wolfman Kindly Requests
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
The Wolfman Kindly Requests
Last played on
A Quick Death in Texas
Clutch
A Quick Death in Texas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Behold The Colossus
Clutch
Behold The Colossus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Mr Freedom
Clutch
Mr Freedom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Mr Freedom
Last played on
Electric Worry
Clutch
Electric Worry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Electric Worry
Last played on
Crucial Velocity
Clutch
Crucial Velocity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Crucial Velocity
Last played on
Earth Rocker
Clutch
Earth Rocker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Earth Rocker
Last played on
Unto The Breach
Clutch
Unto The Breach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Mister Freedom
Clutch
Mister Freedom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfj7.jpglink
Clutch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist