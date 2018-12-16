Clutch is an American rock/metal band from Germantown, Maryland. Its four members met while in high school in Germantown and consider themselves a Frederick-based band where they write and rehearse for every album and tour. Since its formation in 1991, the band line-up has included Neil Fallon (vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboards), Tim Sult (lead guitar, backing vocals), Dan Maines (bass, backing vocals) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums and percussion). To date, Clutch has released twelve studio albums, and several rarities and live albums. Since 2008 the band have been signed to their own record label, Weathermaker.