Ed Harcourt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdqv.jpg
1977-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cda9358-1def-49aa-a0ff-10320f40522f
Ed Harcourt Biography (Wikipedia)
Ed Harcourt (born 14 August 1977) is an English singer-songwriter. To date, he has released six studio albums, two EPs, and thirteen singles. His debut album, Here Be Monsters, was nominated for the 2001 Mercury Prize. Since 2007 he has been writing for other artists, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Paloma Faith, and has performed with Marianne Faithfull and the Libertines. His music is influenced by Tom Waits, Nick Cave, and Jeff Buckley, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Harcourt Performances & Interviews
Ed Harcourt Tracks
Sort by
Duet For Ghosts
Ed Harcourt
Duet For Ghosts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Duet For Ghosts
Last played on
Loneliness
Ed Harcourt
Loneliness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Loneliness
Last played on
Empress Of The Lake
Ed Harcourt
Empress Of The Lake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Empress Of The Lake
Last played on
Furnaces (6 Music Session, 18 Aug 2016)
Ed Harcourt
Furnaces (6 Music Session, 18 Aug 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Furnaces (6 Music Session, 18 Aug 2016)
Last played on
Furnaces
Ed Harcourt
Furnaces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cg83.jpglink
Furnaces
Last played on
Whiskey Held My Sleep To Ransom
Ed Harcourt
Whiskey Held My Sleep To Ransom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Whiskey Held My Sleep To Ransom
Last played on
You Put a Spell on Me
Ed Harcourt
You Put a Spell on Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
You Put a Spell on Me
Last played on
Visit From the Dead Dog
Ed Harcourt
Visit From the Dead Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Visit From the Dead Dog
Last played on
Lustre
Ed Harcourt
Lustre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Lustre
Last played on
Shanghai
Ed Harcourt
Shanghai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Shanghai
Last played on
Something to Live For
Ed Harcourt
Something to Live For
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Something to Live For
Last played on
Apple of My Eye
Ed Harcourt
Apple of My Eye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Apple of My Eye
Last played on
She Fell Into My Arms
Ed Harcourt
She Fell Into My Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
She Fell Into My Arms
Last played on
Hanging With the Wrong Crowd
Ed Harcourt
Hanging With the Wrong Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Hanging With the Wrong Crowd
Last played on
God Protect Your Soul
Ed Harcourt
God Protect Your Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
God Protect Your Soul
Last played on
This One's for You
Ed Harcourt
This One's for You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
This One's for You
Last played on
Loup Garou
Ed Harcourt
Loup Garou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d48pj.jpglink
Loup Garou
Last played on
Gimme Danger (6 Music Session, 18 Aug 2016)
Ed Harcourt
Gimme Danger (6 Music Session, 18 Aug 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Playlists featuring Ed Harcourt
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
Ed Harcourt, She Drew The Gun, The Modern Strangers, Tom Smith and Sam Johnson
Union Chapel, London, UK
2
Dec
2019
Ed Harcourt
Capstone Theatre, Liverpool Hope University, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/a8jq2m
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T10:47:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019nwsx.jpg
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Ed Harcourt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist