Antonio MairenaFlamenco singer. Born 7 September 1909. Died 5 September 1983
Antonio Mairena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cd8be9d-e0a7-43b0-9e1b-fb654b5ea34e
Antonio Mairena Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Cruz García, known as Antonio Mairena (1909–1983), was a Spanish musician, who tried to rescue a type of flamenco, which he considered to be pure or authentic. He rescued or recreated a high number of songs that had been almost lost, and also published several books and articles to divulge his views on flamenco and flamenco history. He considered himself as heir to the art of Manuel Torre, the most classic flamenco singer from Jerez, and also acknowledged the influence of other masters like Tomás Pavón or Joaquín el de la Paula.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonio Mairena Tracks
Sort by
El Luto que Llevo en mi Corazon
Antonio Mairena
El Luto que Llevo en mi Corazon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Luto que Llevo en mi Corazon
Last played on
Antonio Mairena Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist