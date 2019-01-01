Rob DickinsonBorn 23 July 1965
Rob Dickinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cd8acc6-59b7-450b-a202-661092391a79
Rob Dickinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Rob" Dickinson (born 23 July 1965) is a British musician and singer-songwriter previously of the band Catherine Wheel. Dickinson was raised in Norfolk, England, and is the paternal cousin of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. He is now a solo artist and the founder and creative director of Singer Vehicle Design, which performs restoration and modification of client vehicles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rob Dickinson Tracks
Sort by
Rob Dickinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist