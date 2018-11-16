Allan HarrisBorn 4 April 1956
Allan Harris
1956-04-04
Allan Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Harris (born 4 April 1956 in Brooklyn, New York) is an award-winning Jazz vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter from Harlem, New York. Described as having a “formidable baritone with… husky edges and deep resonant low notes”, and Harris has been called a protean talent. Harris is known for both his albums and his live performances. His album “Convergence”, a collaboration with pianist Takana Miryamoto was critically praised, and his album “Cross That River” (2006) was widely covered for its perspective on issues of ethnicity in the American western expansion.
He released an album in 2016 entitled Nobody's Gonna Love You Better.
